WAA: Mile High Chapter Runners’ Badger Meet-Up

Join fellow Mile High Badger runners for a 2.6- to 5.2-mile run around Sloan’s Lake. Our group will meet in the parking lot located at W 17th Avenue and Perry Street.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.