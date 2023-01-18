Join our Making Money Moves Series January Virtual Event: Smarter Budgeting.

Our wellness series event is back in 2023! Start off the new year right by making sure you’re working towards YOUR best financial goals! In January, we’re discussing smarter budgeting.

Managing & understanding your monthly spending & saving habits is like listening to your financial heartbeat. And all vitals measure cashflow and outflow. Join us to learn how to spend within your means and still plan for the future!

About Our Presenter

Beny Pérez-Reyes is the Principal of Clover Phoenix Capital, a finance consultancy firm. In his role, Beny offers his clients an understanding of how to strategically grow, sell and acquire business leveraging industry-leading financial tools. His professional background has been forged in banking (debt and equity) and economic development for over a decade.

Beny is a native Milwaukeean, who enjoys serving at his church, cheering for Wisconsin sports teams and giving back to the community. He graduated in 2009 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he studied Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies (LACIS) and Spanish. He is a fervent believer in ‘true leadership’ and believes entrepreneurship and career development to be avenues that require greater emphasis on mentorship. Beny believes mentorship and access are vital to the recipe of life and he diligently works to live that creed every day by “lifting as he climbs.” His experiences in life have allowed him to value the importance of building and fostering thriving relationships and he aspires to become a transformative leader that humbly serves his community.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Beny values his faith, mental and physical health, continuous learning, sports, and last but not least his family, especially being a proud father to an amazing 7-year old son, Julián, who has been the driving force around his advocacy for autism awareness.

Please use the following Zoom link to join the program on the 18th: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/96593322127

There is no cost to join this program.