Every day, more and more Latinx individuals across our country are taking the leap into entrepreneurship for a variety of reasons. Maybe it’s to pursue a long passion, to make more money, to take control of our limited time, or a combination of several reasons. Have you been considering starting a side hustle? Or are you thinking you might want to take your side hustle to the next step and make it your main hustle? Come listen to 3 UW–Madison Latinx alumnae who have all started their own businesses in the culinary, retail, and service industries and who now want to help YOU do the same!

You will be sent the Zoom link for the program upon registering.

There is no cost to join this program.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.

Presenter Biographies:

Main Speaker:

Nashalee Rodriguez, ‘21

Nashalee Rodriguez graduated in fall 2021 with her Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies with a certificate in Chican@ & Latin@ Studies from UW-Madison. During her time at UW, she was a part of the First Wave Scholarship group as well as Kappa Delta Chi, Sorority, Inc. After graduating, Nashalee returned home to Milwaukee. Nashalee is the owner of Tapas Ricas – a charcuterie board business that she began in September of 2021. Through Tapas Ricas, she has been able to cater to a wide variety of Milwaukee Latinx peoples as well as local organizations like LIT MKE, Sixteenth St Clinic, and downtown’s Northwestern Mutual. Her goal for Tapas Ricas is to bring her community together over food, a common love language for the Latinx population; whilst educating and exploring wider ranges of cheeses, meats, and fruits.

Panel:

Valeria Cerda, ‘13

Valeria Cerda is a daughter to Milwaukee and its South Side. She co-founded and co owns La Revo Books with her sister, Barbara Cerda. They come from a working class and immigrant background. They spend their time making the South Side a better place, spending lots of time with family and working their business, La Revo Books, Milwaukee’s only bookstore specializing in Latinx literature and their community program, Barby the Book Fairy, giving out free and empowering literature. Through their community work and art, they hope to inspire conversations about history and identity because our very own existences are revolutionary.

Marianna Rivera, ‘15

Marianna Rivera is the owner of Palabras Speech Therapy LLC in Chicago IL. She graduated from UW- Madison in 2015 with a degree in Communication Sciences & Disorders and later became a certified bilingual speech- language pathologist. In 2021, she founded her private practice specializing in bilingual speech & language therapy. As one of the few bilingual speech therapists in the city, she is proud to help meet the needs of Latinx parents in Chicago looking to get their children the speech therapy support they need and in the language they need it in.