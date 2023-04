We are delighted to welcome our WAA – Heart of Illinois alumni, students, family and guests to the 2023 Scholarship Dinner and Celebration. Join us as we celebrate the Wisconsin Idea, our local area scholarship recipients, and all things Bucky Badger!

This dinner event is $45.00 for Badger alumni, friends, and guests

WAA: Heart of Illinois current scholarship recipients and two guests are complimentary. Please email barbara.e.maldonado@gmail.com.

Registration deadline: May 25, 2023.