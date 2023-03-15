WAA: Chicago Chapter Trivia Night at InnJoy

Join us on WEDNESDAY at 7 p.m. for Team Trivia at InnJoy Wicker Park! It’s free to participate and the winning team gets a $50 gift card. Plus, enjoy awesome beer and food specials. Registration preferred for planning.

Trivia starts promptly at 8 p.m., we ask that attendees get there at 7 p.m. to organize and get ready.

Happy hour runs until 8 p.m., with half-priced drinks and appetizers. During trivia, there are deals on bone-in wings & fries ($11), Bud Light pitchers ($12), and Stella pitchers ($18).

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.