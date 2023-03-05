Skip Navigation
WAA: Chicago Chapter Game Watch at InnJoy

Join other Chicago alumni to watch the Badgers basketball team take on Minnesota at InnJoy. There will be great food and drink specials and, of course, HUGE Badger spirit! This is the last regular season game before the Big Ten Tournament, so you don’t want to miss this.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.

March 5, 2023
WHEN
March 5, 2023
6-9 p.m. CST
WHERE
InnJoy Wicker Park
2051 W. Division Street
Chicago, IL
View Map and Venue Details
COST

Free

HOST(S)
WAA: Chicago Chapter
InnJoy Wicker Park
2051 W. Division Street
Chicago, IL
