WAA: Chicago Chapter Brunch + Basketball Game Watch

What’s better than brunch and basketball? Join fellow Chicago alumni in watching the Badgers play Rutgers. Or just join in for brunch with our food and drink specials!

Brunch and Cost Information:

Brunch buffet package available for $25 per person. Includes French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, chilaquiles, mini meatballs, fried ravioli, house salad, Bar Cargo pizza, donuts, and fresh fruit.

We also offer the option to add on the bottomless drinks package for an additional $20. That includes mimosas, bloody marys, and domestic beer.

If anyone isn’t interested in the brunch buffet, they can still purchase the bottomless drinks package on its own for $30.

Attendees will pay for their food/drink at the bar on the day of the event. The registration isn’t required, but it would be helpful in planning and knowing how many folks to expect.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.