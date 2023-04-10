WAA: Chicago Chapter Badger Blackhawks Night

Join the Blackhawks Wisconsin Night!

Show your Badger pride and watch the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Minnesota Wild at the United Center. Take advantage of our special ticket pricing exclusively for Badger alumni.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.