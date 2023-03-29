WAA: Big Apple Badgers Comedy Night

Come join the Big Apple Badgers for a comedy set by Madison comedian Geoffrey Asmus, @geoffreyatm. Since graduating from UW-Madison in 2013, Geoffrey has appeared on FOX, CollegeHumor, and Kevin Hart’s LOL Network. Geoffrey tours the country as a stand-up comedian and has performed at such venues as Laugh Factory, Zanies and Carolines alongside comedians such as Dave Attel, Aparna Nancherla, and Daniel Sloss, among others.

All proceeds from the $30 fee will benefit WAA: Big Apple Badgers Chapter and the WEASF fund. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

7 p.m. Cocktails and Networking 8 p.m. Set begins

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.