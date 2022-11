Join other Valley of the Sun Alumni for a family event at the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park! Your ticket is good for an hour and a half of access to anything in the park, including the famous holiday train ride and Santa! Wear red & we will meet as a group by the entrance at 5:45 p.m.

Purchase tickets here.

*Children 2 and under are free

**Event host contact information will be emailed out prior to the event