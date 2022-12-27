Skip Navigation

Guaranteed Rate Bowl – Valley of the Sun Game Watch

Join us at Valley of the Sun Badger Hangouts to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cowboys!

We will be watching the game at two locations:

December 27, 2022
WHEN
December 27, 2022
7:15-9:45 p.m. MT
WHERE
Valley of the Sun Badger Hangouts
View Venue Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Valley of the Sun Chapter
Valley of the Sun Badger Hangouts
