WAA: Valley of the Sun’s Crazylegs Hike

We are joining in on Madison’s annual Crazylegs run tradition … and putting an Arizona twist to it! We will be hiking a mostly flat 5k loop at the Elliot Ramada Loop Trail in Papago Park and eating breakfast with the group at Lou’s Bar & Grill after. Join other Valley of the Sun Badgers on the hike, breakfast, or both!

We will meet in the parking lot at Lou’s Bar & Grill at Papago Park at 7:00 AM to start our hike. We anticipate being finished around 8:30 AM and eating breakfast at the restaurant after. We will have a table reserved for our group, so RSVP by Wednesday, April 26th.

Event details will be emailed out by Thursday, April 27th to all registered guests.

The WAA: Valley of the Sun Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.