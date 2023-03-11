Skip Navigation
Group of VOTS Badgers at a Brewers Spring Training Game

WAA: Valley of the Sun Chapter Brewer Spring Training Tailgate and Game

Our annual Brewers Spring Training Tailgate & Game event is back after a 3-year hiatus!! Your $37 ticket includes tailgate food, beverages, & a game ticket in a shaded section with our group. Come cheer on the Brewers as they play the KC Royals with other Valley of the Sun alumni & friends!

Tailgate start time: 11 p.m.
Game Time: 1:10 p.m.

*Physical game tickets will be distributed at the tailgate. All tickets purchased together will be placed together in our section.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.

March 11, 2023
WHEN
March 11, 2023
11 a.m.-4 p.m. MST
WHERE
American Family Fields of Phoenix
3805 N. 53rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ
View Map and Venue Details
COST

$37 per ticket

HOST(S)
WAA: Valley of the Sun Chapter
Upcoming Events