WAA: Valley of the Sun Chapter Brewer Spring Training Tailgate and Game

Our annual Brewers Spring Training Tailgate & Game event is back after a 3-year hiatus!! Your $37 ticket includes tailgate food, beverages, & a game ticket in a shaded section with our group. Come cheer on the Brewers as they play the KC Royals with other Valley of the Sun alumni & friends!

Tailgate start time: 11 p.m.

Game Time: 1:10 p.m.



*Physical game tickets will be distributed at the tailgate. All tickets purchased together will be placed together in our section.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.