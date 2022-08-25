WAA: Valley of the Sun Chapter Welcome to the City

Help us welcome local alumni to the Phoenix area at one of our Badger Dens, Loco Patron Old Town Scottsdale! Find out more about Valley of the Sun upcoming events, and meet other Phoenix area Badgers in our area!

We will have an area at the back of the restaurant reserved for our group. Light appetizers will be provided, and your first beverage will be on us! Free parking is available in the parking structure behind the restaurant.

*Must be 21 or older to attend

The WAA: Valley of the Sun Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations.