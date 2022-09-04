Skip Navigation

WAA: Valley of the Sun Chapter Brewers vs Diamondbacks Alumni Outing

Cheer on the Milwaukee Brewers as they come to town to play the Diamondbacks! Not a Brewers fan? Don’t worry, please still join us for some relaxing baseball fun!

We have a block of seats reserved in the club level “All-You-Can-Eat Seats”. Your ticket includes hot dogs, chips, pretzels, peanuts, and non-alcoholic beverages. Please use the link to purchase tickets ($43 + fees).

*All ages welcome, along with alumni friends & family!

The WAA: Valley of the Sun Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations.

September 4, 2022
WHEN
September 4, 2022
1:10-4:30 p.m.
WHERE
Chase Field
401 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ
View Map and Event Details
COST

$43

HOST(S)
WAA: Valley of the Sun Chapter
