2022 Vistas and Glaciers of Alaska (Big Ten Cruise)

Big Ten alumni, it’s time to check Alaska off your bucket list! Join us for Alaskan wilderness wonders on this remarkable cruise aboard Oceania Cruises’ Regatta. As a Big Ten cruiser, you’ll enjoy events arranged specially for you, like engaging talks by Verne Lundquist, plus private tailgates and receptions, and unique activities with Big Ten ambassadors.

Come along on this escape that caters to your sense of adventure, with the assurance of luxury lodgings after a long day’s excitement. With fellow alumni, you’ll have access to old-growth rain forest hikes in Ketchikan, salmon sportfishing in Sitka, and a wildlife science expedition in Icy Strait Point. These activities are all against the backdrop of mighty fjords, totem-lined forest trails, and pristine glacial waters. Beginning and ending in Seattle, this cruise also makes stops in Juneau and Victoria, BC, where you can seek out craft breweries, gardens, and local seafood specialties. Whether you’re always on the go, or you prefer to kick back while gliding through the magnificent Alaskan scenery, you won’t want to miss this chance to make new memories.

