WAA: Vietnam Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Enjoy a special virtual Founders’ Day program to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

About the Program

Enjoy a special presentation:

Learn or Earn? The School vs. Work Decision for Teenagers in Vietnam’s Booming Economy

Featuring:

Ian Coxhead, PhD, professor of applied economics

Global value chain integration has huge benefits for an emerging economy but also includes the risk that rapid growth of low-skill jobs may compete with continued educational development. Evidence in Vietnam points to the leveling off of high-school enrollment growth, diminishing wage premia for additional schooling years, and other signs that a booming blue-collar labor market may be discouraging many non-elite students from entering 10th grade. These trends, if sustained, may exacerbate economic inequality and slow progress toward a genuine “knowledge economy” and upper-middle income status. Solutions that are both efficient and fair must be sought on both the supply and demand sides of the skills market.

Program Schedule

6 p.m. — Virtual room opens

— Virtual room opens 6:30 p.m. — Program Welcome remarks Introductions to our members in Vietnam Presentation from our guest speaker, Professor Ian Coxhead UW and WAA: Vietnam Chapter trivia game

— Program 8:30 p.m. — Event concludes

About the Speaker

Ian Coxhead, PhD, is professor of applied economics at UW–Madison. He is an economist specializing in the study of growth, trade, and development, with a regional concentration in East and Southeast Asia. His primary research focus is on the implications of globalization and global market shocks on employment, earnings, migration, and educational choices in developing economies. His broader research interests include interactions between trade, development, natural resources, and the environment. He has published widely in peer-reviewed economics journals and was editor of the Routledge Handbook of Southeast Asian Economics (2015) and co-author of The Open Economy and the Environment: Development, Trade and Resources in Asia (2003). Coxhead has lived and taught in the Philippines, Thailand, and Japan, and has also taught, conducted fieldwork, and collaborated on research over several decades in Vietnam and Indonesia. His former graduate student advisees occupy positions in government, universities, think tanks, and international NGOs in the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia.