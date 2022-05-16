2022 Vietnam and Angkor Wat

Journey through Vietnam and Cambodia, where breathtaking landscapes, sacred rituals, and sublime UNESCO-inscribed temples summon awe and wonder. This exceptional itinerary features two nights in Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi, which offers an intriguing blend of Asian and French heritage, a seven-night cruise from Haiphong to Saigon, and three nights in Siem Reap to experience the mystical temples of Angkor.

Cruise the serene and storied shores of Vietnam aboard the exclusively chartered, five-star Le Lapérouse with other Badger-loving travelers. Explore Southeast Asia’s most captivating treasures, from tranquil ancient pagodas and bustling sampan-filled harbors to the jungle-fringed ruins of Cambodia. Featuring four UNESCO World Heritage sites — beautiful Ha Long Bay, the Forbidden Purple City in Hue, ancient Hoi An, and the famed Temple of Angkor Wat — this unique program encompasses the breadth of Vietnamese culture and Cambodia’s magnificent religious and artistic traditions. Check out the Hong Kong pre-program and Bangkok post-program options in world-renowned, five-star hotels.

