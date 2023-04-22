Varsity Band Concert Pre-Reception

If you will be attending the UW Varsity Band Concert on Saturday, April 22, please join us at 5:30 p.m. at Gordon Commons (second level) for refreshments prior to the concert. Your UWBAA membership card will be required for admission. Because of limited capacity, admission will be for paid members and one (1) guest. Each member will receive two free drink tickets, and a cash bar will be available.

Haven’t paid your member dues this year, but want to attend the pre-concert reception? There is an opportunity as part of registration.