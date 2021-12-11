PHXBADGERS Ugly Sweater Light Rail Bar Crawl

Our annual tradition in back!! Join us on Saturday, December 11th starting at 4 PM for an ugly sweater bar crawl with fellow alumni and friends! Your $10 ticket includes a light rail round-trip pass, holiday swag, and FUN with #phxbadgers! We will begin at Loco Patron in Tempe with happy hour pricing for our group, then make our way to downtown. Bar crawl information will be emailed out to all participants prior to the event. This event is fun for all ages 21 and up!

The WAA: Valley of the Sun Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of our guests at this in-person event. We encourage participants to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.