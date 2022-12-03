UW vs. Marquette Game Watch Party

Badgers take on Marquette. Join us as this old rivalry continues. Come early (2:30 pm) to get involved in reenergizing the club. We will discuss what type of events and activities we want to host. Initially we are probably talking about just sporting events. But depending on interest we can get more involved in awarding scholarships.

Cash bar and food.

