Skip Navigation

UW vs. Marquette Game Watch Party

Badgers take on Marquette. Join us as this old rivalry continues. Come early (2:30 pm) to get involved in reenergizing the club. We will discuss what type of events and activities we want to host. Initially we are probably talking about just sporting events. But depending on interest we can get more involved in awarding scholarships.

Cash bar and food.

The WAA: Waukesha Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations.

December 3, 2022
WHEN
December 3, 2022
2:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE
Raised Grain
1725 Dolphin Dr
Waukesha
View Map and Venue Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Waukesha County Chapter
Raised Grain
1725 Dolphin Dr
Waukesha
December 3, 2022
WHEN
December 3, 2022
2:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE
Raised Grain
1725 Dolphin Dr
Waukesha
View Map and Venue Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Waukesha County Chapter

Upcoming Events

Nov. 19

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska – Seattle Game Watch

Chapters
Petoskey’s Sports Bar
Seattle, WA