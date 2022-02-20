UW Varsity Band Returns to Green Bay for their Annual Spring Concert

One of the most recognizable sounds of Wisconsin — The Badger Band is coming to Green Bay for their annual spring concert at the Weidner Center on February 20 at 3pm. A performance you do not want to miss.



Under the direction of Director Corey Pompey get ready for a high energy not stop show mixing old favorites and maybe a few new hits when the Badgers take the stage! Come experience the excitement of the Badger Band a true treasure of Wisconsin!



For Tickets: Call 800-895-0071 or 920-494-3401 or visit ticketstaronline.com.

In order to ensure the health and safety of our guests, UW-Green Bay and the Weidner Center are requiring that all patrons wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.