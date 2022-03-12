The UW Now Valley of the Sun

Baseball and Big Data: Revolutions in Sport

Join fellow UW alumni in Phoenix to hear from leaders at the forefront of sports and operations research. Our expert panelists will discuss the many ways that athletics have changed in recent years — and how big data is fueling the revolution.

Be there for this exciting talk with renowned experts who will answer your questions, and then enjoy a reception.

Speakers

Laura Albert, PhD, is the David H. Gustafson Department Chair of Industrial and Systems Engineering at UW–Madison. Her research applies operations research methodologies to important societal applications. Her primary methodological base is discrete optimization, including integer programming and Markov decision processes. She has applied operations research methodologies to address public-sector problems related to emergency medical services, homeland security, critical infrastructure protection, public safety, and disaster response and recovery.

Bud Selig ’56 is the former commissioner of Major League Baseball. He is also the former owner of the Milwaukee Brewers, having returned the team to Wisconsin in 1970 after it moved to Atlanta in 1953. He was the second-longest serving commissioner in Major League Baseball history and is widely credited with transforming and modernizing the game. He is the author of the book For the Good of the Game. Selig is also coinstructor of the course Baseball and Society since World War II at UW–Madison.

Lewis Wolff ’57 is a prominent real estate developer and chairman emeritus of Oakland Athletics. Along with executive vice president Billy Beane, he has been credited with pioneering the rise of data analytics in sports talent evaluation. He has also been co-owner of the St. Louis Blues of the National Hockey League and the Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association. Wolff served as cochairman of the board of Sunstone Investors, Inc. from 2004 to 2014. He is currently a co-owner of the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer.

Schedule

3:45 p.m. Check-in 4:15 p.m. Opening remarks 4:30 p.m. Program with Q & A, followed by a reception 6:30 p.m. Event concludes

