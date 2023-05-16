Skip Navigation
Jennifer L. Mnookin

An Evening with Chancellor Mnookin

Join us in the Twin Cities for a special meet and greet with UW–Madison’s chancellor, Jennifer L. Mnookin. Connect with our university’s new leader, enjoy a reception with fellow UW alumni and friends in your area, and learn more about Chancellor Mnookin’s vision for UW–Madison.

A cash bar will be available.
Register by May 12.

Event Schedule

6 p.m. Check-in
6:45 p.m. Program with Chancellor Mnookin, followed by a Q & A and a light reception
9 p.m. Event concludes

Additional Information

When you register, please inform us of any dietary needs, accommodations (such as captions or interpreting services), or other needs.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.

May 16, 2023
WHEN
May 16, 2023
6-9 p.m.
WHERE
Walker Art Center
725 Vineland Pl
Minneapolis, MN
View Map and Venue Details
COST

Free to attend

Walker Art Center
725 Vineland Pl
Minneapolis, MN
May 16, 2023
WHEN
May 16, 2023
6-9 p.m.
WHERE
Walker Art Center
725 Vineland Pl
Minneapolis, MN
View Map and Venue Details
COST

Free to attend

Related Events

Apr. 5

WAA: Saint Louis Chapter Spring Speaker Series

Chapters
CJ Mugg’s Bar & Grill
Webster Groves, MO
Apr. 6

WAA: Boston Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

Chapters
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
Boston, MA

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin’s investiture is April 14. Join us for special events celebrating UW–Madison as we lead up to the big day!