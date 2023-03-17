Skip Navigation
Jennifer L. Mnookin

An Evening with Chancellor Mnookin

Join us in Naples for a special meet and greet with UW–Madison’s chancellor, Jennifer L. Mnookin. Connect with our university’s new leader, enjoy a reception with fellow UW alumni and friends in your area, and learn about Chancellor Mnookin’s vision for UW–Madison.

A cash bar will be available.
Register by March 13.

Event Schedule

5 p.m.Check-in
5:45 p.m.Program with Chancellor Mnookin, followed by a Q & A and a light reception
7 p.m.Event concludes

Additional Information

When you register, please inform us of any dietary needs, accommodations (such as captions or interpreting services), or other needs.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.

March 17, 2023
WHEN
March 17, 2023
5-7 p.m.
WHERE
The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón
2600 Tiburón Drive
Naples
View Map and Venue Details
COST

Free to attend

The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón
2600 Tiburón Drive
Naples
March 17, 2023
WHEN
March 17, 2023
5-7 p.m.
WHERE
The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón
2600 Tiburón Drive
Naples
View Map and Venue Details
COST

Free to attend

Related Events

Feb. 7

The UW Now in the Valley of the Sun

The UW Now
Arizona Science Center
Phoenix, AZ
Feb. 11

Family Fun in Alumni Park

Enrichment
Alumni Park
Madison, WI