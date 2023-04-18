Skip Navigation
Jennifer L. Mnookin

An Evening with Chancellor Mnookin

Join us in Washington, DC, for a special meet and greet with UW–Madison’s chancellor, Jennifer L. Mnookin. Connect with our university’s new leader, enjoy a reception with fellow UW alumni and friends in your area, and learn more about Chancellor Mnookin’s vision for UW–Madison.

A cash bar will be available.
Register by April 13.

Event Schedule

6 p.m.Check-in
6:45 p.m.Program with Chancellor Mnookin, followed by a Q & A and a light reception
9 p.m.Event concludes

Additional Information

When you register, please inform us of any dietary needs, accommodations (such as captions or interpreting services), or other needs.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.

April 18, 2023
WHEN
April 18, 2023
6-9 p.m.
WHERE
National Union Building
918 F Street NW
Washington, DC
View Map and Venue Details
National Union Building
918 F Street NW
Washington, DC
April 18, 2023
WHEN
April 18, 2023
6-9 p.m.
WHERE
National Union Building
918 F Street NW
Washington, DC
View Map and Venue Details

Related Events

Feb. 28

Ukraine: One Year Later

The UW Now
Online Event
Mar. 17

An Evening with Chancellor Mnookin

The UW Now
The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón
Mar. 28

An Evening with Chancellor Mnookin

The UW Now
Chicago Winery