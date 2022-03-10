The UW Now in Coachella Valley

Wisconsin Medicine: The Future Needs Us Now

Join fellow UW alumni to hear from two leaders at the forefront of medical innovation in Wisconsin — and beyond. Our expert panelists will discuss the century-long partnership between UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, and the trailblazing advancements in treatment, research, education, and patient care that are on the horizon.

Be there to enjoy this exciting talk and Q & A with renowned experts, remarks from Chancellor Rebecca Blank, and a reception. The program will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Speakers

Robert Golden, MD, is the dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health Robert Turell Professor in Medical Leadership at UW–Madison, vice chancellor for medical affairs at UW–Madison, and chair of the board of UW Health. Prior to joining UW–Madison in 2006, he was chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. There, he also served as the founding director of both the Clinical Psychobiology/Pharmacology Research Training Program and the Electroconvulsive Therapy Service, and as associate director of both the General Clinical Research Center and the Mental Health Clinical Research Center.

Alan Kaplan, MD, is the chief executive officer of UW Health. Previously, he served as executive vice president and chief clinical transformation officer for UnityPoint Health, a multistate, integrated health system based in Iowa. He is also the founder and former president/CEO of UnityPoint Clinic, where he provided leadership for 1,300 providers. He also served as the president/CEO of UnityPoint at Home, which provides home care, palliative, hospice, and home infusion services. Prior to joining UnityPoint Health in 2009, he was the vice president and chief medical officer of Edward Health Services Corp. in Naperville, IL.

