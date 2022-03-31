UW–Madison Alumnae Group Meetup

We’re back! Join fellow San Diego Badger women for a fun evening of networking, drinks, and appetizers at the Forbidden Cove, an artsy, psychedelic, neon-lit speakeasy tucked inside Kilowatt Brewing. The menu offers craft beer and tiki-themed cocktails, specially curated by lead mixologist Cristian Diaz, lead bartender at the infamous Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at Disneyland for more than 10 years! Refreshments will be accompanied by some delicious appetizers from the on-site Poke Food Truck. We can’t wait to catch up with you!