UW–Madison Alumnae Group Meetup

We’re back! Join fellow San Diego Badger women for a fun evening of networking, drinks, and appetizers at the Forbidden Cove, an artsy, psychedelic, neon-lit speakeasy tucked inside Kilowatt Brewing. The menu offers craft beer and tiki-themed cocktails, specially curated by lead mixologist Cristian Diaz, lead bartender at the infamous Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at Disneyland for more than 10 years! Refreshments will be accompanied by some delicious appetizers from the on-site Poke Food Truck. We can’t wait to catch up with you!

The WAA: San Diego Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.