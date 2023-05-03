Join us for Made at the UW: Hamel Music Center to explore the new rehearsal and performance home of the music school. For more than 125 years, the UW–Madison Mead Witter School of Music has established a global community of musicians, scholars, and teachers instilled with an active understanding of music as both cultural expression and social practice.

Opened in fall 2019, the award-winning Hamel Music Center now facilitates not only the Mead Witter School of Music’s more than 350 yearly public performances but also the school’s unmatched cultural contributions to the university and larger Wisconsin community. Join us for an exclusive luncheon and Q & A session with Director Susan C. Cook before touring the Hamel Music Center’s state-of-the-art facilities. Because space is limited, please register by April 26, 2023.

Register by Wednesday, April 26.

Schedule

12:30 p.m. Welcome by WFAA staff, followed by a luncheon 1:15 p.m. Overview of Hamel Music Center and the Mead Witter School of Music with Susan Cook 1:45 p.m. Q & A session 2:15 p.m. Tour of Hamel Music Center 4:00 p.m. Program concludes

Parking

Public parking is available at the State Street Campus Garage on Park Street, a one-minute walk from the Hamel Music Center.

About the speaker

Susan C. Cook

Susan C. Cook is the Pamela O. Hamel/Music Board of Advisors Director of the School of Music and a professor of musicology in the Mead Witter School of Music. She received her doctorate in musicology from the University of Michigan. As a music historian and dance scholar, Cook focuses her teaching and research on contemporary and American music of all kinds, with a particular interest in feminist methodologies and cultural criticism.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.