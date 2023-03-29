Because the UW is a public university, its budget and policies are affected by our government. We need passionate advocates like you to be part of the UW’s delegation to Congress. Join us for UW–Madison Day in Washington, DC, where you’ll make a difference by meeting with members of Congress and their staff to tell them your story about what higher education means to you and your community. Plus, connect with fellow alumni advocates who love the UW as much as you do — and enjoy a taste of Madison with some Babcock Hall ice cream!

Registration and additional details are coming soon.

Speakers

To be announced

Schedule

9–10:30 a.m. Breakfast at the Kimpton George Hotel 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Visits with members of Congress and staff 12–1:30 p.m. Lunch in the Gold Room at the Rayburn House Office Building located at 45 Independence Avenue SW in Washington, DC 1:30–5 p.m. Visits with members of Congress and staff 5–7 p.m. Reception for alumni and members of Congress in the Gold Room at the Rayburn House Office Building

Additional Information

When you register, please inform us of any dietary needs, accommodations (such as captions or interpreting services), or other needs.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association continues to monitor and follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and will hold this event in accordance with those recommendations. If updated guidance requires changes to the event, registrants will be notified via email or event signage.