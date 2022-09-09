UW Band Alumni Reunion

It’s time to get the band back together! Join the UW Band Alumni Association (UWBAA) on campus for a celebration jam-packed with Badger spirit, music, and festivities. Enjoy a mix of free and paid activities to get your U-Rah-Rah roaring again!

Schedule of Events

Friday, Sept. 9

3 p.m. The Bill Garvey ’73 Memorial Golf Outing

Yahara Hills Golf Course

6701 US-12, Madison

Includes nine holes of golf with a shotgun start, a cart, and a donation to the UW Band Alumni Association. Refreshments will be served afterward along with prizes and the Rooney Raffle. Please arrive by 2:45 p.m. to secure your tee time. Registration required. Cost: $75 7 p.m. Weekend Kickoff Reception

The Red Zone

1212 Regent Street, Madison

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres. Cash bar available. No registration necessary; all are welcome.

Saturday, Sept. 10

9:30–10 a.m. Registration and Instrument Checkout

UW Marching Band practice field

Pick up your music, blocks, charts, T-shirts, and instructions for the day. Parking will be available in Lot 60 ($5 for the day). If you are unable to obtain your materials at the practice field, they will be available for you to pick up at Union South after 10 a.m. 10:15–11:15 a.m. Rehearsal 11:30 a.m. Bus to Union South

Meet at Lot 60

Busses are reserved for large instruments and those with accessibility needs. 12 p.m. Lunch

Union South

Registration required. Cost: $25 (Includes wristband to access pregame run-on and tailgate.) 12:45 p.m. Union South Pregame Concert

Marching Band Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Bill Garvey

No registration necessary. 1:30 p.m. Assemble for Pregame Run-On

Registration and wristband are required in order to perform. You will also need a digital football ticket to enter the stadium. Those participating in the pregame run-on will assemble along the east wall of the parking garage on the north side of the stadium. 2:30 p.m. Kickoff — Wisconsin vs. Washington State

Because of the size of our group, we will be sitting in two separate sections in the upper deck of the stadium. Instruments will not be allowed in the stands. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Sixth-Quarter Postgame Party

Union South

Free refreshments and munchies will be provided. No registration necessary; all are welcome.

Additional Information

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will follow applicable COVID-19 public health guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff at this in-person event. All registered guests will be sent information about COVID-19 protocols prior to the event. If updated guidance requires further changes to this event, registered guests will be notified via email.