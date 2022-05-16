2022 United Arab Emirates: Featuring the Dubai Expo

Discover a tantalizing fusion of ancient and modern times featuring golden desert dunes and sparkling gulf waters on this intriguing journey in the United Arab Emirates. Whether it’s your first visit or a return to explore more deeply, enjoy a multifaceted immersion into Emirati history and culture all while in the care of a professional travel director.

Explore Dubai and Abu Dhabi, forward-looking cities grounded in a heritage defined by the desert and sea, on engaging tours. Take in the World Expo Dubai, a global extravaganza of culture, innovation, and entertainment with more than 190 participating countries. Chat with Emiratis during fascinating cultural exchanges, and learn about the importance of the UAE’s national bird at a falcon hospital. You’ll also delight in a magical night under the desert stars, complete with traditional dishes, music, and belly dancing. Expert guides and lecturers, first-class and deluxe hotels, and an ample meal plan including wine at dinner complete this small, Badger-group experience. No single supplement!

View the Brochure >