An Update on Ukraine

It has been five months since we first discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine — just a few days after it began. Have things gone as expected? Has the NATO alliance been effective in supporting Ukrainian military operations? Are the sanctions against Russia working? How is Putin’s alliance with China affecting the aspirations of both countries? Why aren’t more countries around the world lining up behind the NATO alliance? How will this event shape global economic, political, and military alliances in the decades to come? Will Russia ever be welcome among Western nations again — and if not, do they care?

Join fellow UW alumni and friends online for a livestream and Q & A with a panel of experts who will discuss the current state of war and global alliances concerning Ukraine. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Speakers

Mark Copelovitch, PhD , is a professor of political science and public affairs in the Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs at UW–Madison. He is also the director of the UW’s Center for European Studies and an affiliate of the Center for German and European Studies and the Jean Monnet European Union Center of Excellence. He specializes in international political economics and international organizations, with a focus on the politics of international trade, international finance, the International Monetary Fund, and European integration. He is the author of The International Monetary Fund in the Global Economy: Banks, Bonds, and Bailouts (Cambridge University Press, 2010), as well as articles in Comparative Political Studies, the Journal of Politics, International Organization, International Studies Quarterly, and the Review of International Organizations.

Yoshiko Herrera, PhD , is a professor of political science at UW–Madison. Her research on Russian politics; nationalism, identity, and ethnic politics; political economy and state statistics (national accounts); and international norms has been published by numerous outlets , including Cambridge University Press, Cornell University Press, Perspectives on Politics, Comparative Politics, Political Analysis, Social Science Quarterly, Post-Soviet Affairs, and others. At UW–Madison, Herrera teaches courses on comparative politics, social identity, and post-communist politics. Before arriving in Madison in 2007, Herrera was the John L. Loeb Associate Professor of Social Sciences at Harvard University (1999–2007). She is also a former director of the Center for Russia, East Europe , and Central Asia; former codirector of the Institute for Regional and International Studies; and former director of the UW–Madison partnership with Nazarbayev University.

Andrew Kydd, PhD , is a professor of political science at UW–Madison and an affiliate of the Center for Russia, East Europe , and Central Asia. His research interests center on the game theoretic analysis of international security issues such as proliferation, terrorism, trust, and conflict resolution. He has published articles in the American Political Science Review, International Organization, World Politics, and International Security, among other journals. His book, Trust and Mistrust in International Relations, was published in 2005 by Princeton University Press and won the 2006 Conflict Processes Best Book Award. Prior to joining UW–Madison’s Department of Political Science in 2007, he taught at the University of California, Riverside and Harvard University.

