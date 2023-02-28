Ukraine: One Year Later

This week marks one year since the war in Ukraine began. How have Ukraine’s and Russia’s strategies and goals evolved since the initial invasion? How is the war continuing to affect the rest of the world, both economically and politically? Have international sanctions done anything to impact Putin’s agenda? How might the recent addition of Leopard 2 tanks on the Ukrainian side shift their tactics — and Putin’s plans for a spring offensive?

Join fellow UW alumni and friends online for a livestream and Q & A with a panel of experts who will discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Speakers

Yoshiko Herrera, PhD, is a professor of political science at UW–Madison. Her research on Russian politics; nationalism, identity, and ethnic politics; political economy and state statistics (national accounts); and international norms has been published by numerous outlets, including Cambridge University Press, Cornell University Press, Perspectives on Politics, Comparative Politics, Political Analysis, Social Science Quarterly, Post-Soviet Affairs, and others. At UW–Madison, Herrera teaches courses on comparative politics, social identity, and post-communist politics. Before arriving in Madison in 2007, Herrera was the John L. Loeb Associate Professor of Social Sciences at Harvard University (1999–07). She is also a former director of the Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia; former codirector of the Institute for Regional and International Studies; and former director of the UW–Madison partnership with Nazarbayev University.

Andrew Kydd, PhD, is a professor of political science at UW–Madison and an affiliate of the Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia. His research interests center on the game theoretic analysis of international security issues such as proliferation, terrorism, trust, and conflict resolution. He has published articles in the American Political Science Review, International Organization, World Politics, and International Security, among other journals. His book, Trust and Mistrust in International Relations, was published in 2005 by Princeton University Press and won the 2006 Conflict Processes Best Book Award. Prior to joining UW–Madison’s Department of Political Science in 2007, he taught at the University of California, Riverside and Harvard University.

