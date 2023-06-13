WAA: Twin Cities Chapter Twins vs. Brewers

Join Twin Cities Badgers at Target Field for hot dogs, peanuts, and summertime fun! The Twin Cities chapter has tickets for sale on a first-come, first-served basis for the June 13 @ 6:40 p.m. Twins vs. Brewers baseball game. Our seats are in the 200 level upper deck near right center field of the Twins grandstand. Order tickets through May 9 for $25 each. Part of the cost of each ticket will go to support the local chapter.