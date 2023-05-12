WAA: Twin Cities Chapter — Supper Club

The Twin Cities Badgers will be hosting a dinner at Jensen’s Supper Club. Join us for an evening of good food and good conversation! 6-7 will be a cocktail hour and food will be served at 7!

MENU

One drink (beer or wine)

Unlimited soda, coffee, tee

House Salad

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Chocolate Cake

Gratuity and tax

ENTREE COURSE OPTIONS

8 oz Filet with Steak Butter

Walleye with House Tarter

Chicken with Creamy Parmesan Sauce

Additional beverages and cocktails can be purchased on your own!

COST DETERMINED BY ENTREE COURSE:

8 oz Filet with Steak Butter – $85

Walleye with House Tarter – $65

Chicken with Creamy Parmesan Sauce – $55

The WAA: Twin Cities Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of our guests at this in-person event. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.