WAA: Twin Cities Chapter Finals Care Package

Join with fellow Twin Cities Badger families to make a Care Package to send to your Badger in Madison! On Sunday, April 23, we will gather at the Loop West End in St. Louis Park to make fun, goodie boxes for your student and to connect with other Badger families.

Our hosts will provide light refreshments and the packing boxes. Each family will provide approximately 30 of one item (treats, stress relievers, goodies, etc.) to put in each of the care packages. Families will also cover the cost to send the box to their Badger. After the party, our host will mail all of the packages directly to your students to make sure they ace their exams!

Registration required by Tuesday, April 18 and is limited to 30 families. Additional details to follow for registered attendees. Please plan to arrive right at 2:30, as your participation is vital to the packing process!

The WAA: Twin Cities Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.