Join us for the Big 10 Border Battle in Minneapolis!

Watch the Badgers men’s basketball team take on the Gophers at Williams Arena on Wednesday February 23 at 8 pm. The Twin Cities Badgers have reserved a block of tickets for the game, priced at $45 each. Ticket purchases support the chapter’s scholarships for deserving students from the Twin Cities area. Tickets will be mailed out in advance of the game.

Registration Deadline: February 7