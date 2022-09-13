Admissions 101: Twin Cities

Do you have an aspiring #FutureBadger in your family? Join us for a group video call with the team in the Office of Admissions and Recruitment. Learn about UW–Madison’s admissions process and timelines, and get information on the college application process, including:

How many students from the Twin Cities area attend UW–Madison?

What happens once an application is submitted, and what does “holistic review” mean?

What does it mean that UW–Madison is “test optional” until 2025?

This free virtual program focuses on the application process for those who have not yet applied to the university. It is recommended for high school juniors, seniors, and their families.

Registration is required to access this Zoom event.

Speaker

Nicole Shelley ’16, MS’20

Admissions Counselor, Alumni Relations

Additional Information

This program focuses on the application process for those who have not yet applied to the university. Speakers are not able to answer questions about applications that have already been submitted. Participation in this event will not impact admission.