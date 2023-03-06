WAA: Tucson Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

Register by February 27.

About the Program

Enjoy a special presentation:

David Maraniss’s Incredible Books and Stories

Featuring:

David Maraniss x’71, bestselling author and associate editor of the Washington Post

David Maraniss will share stories about his extraordinary life and career. He will discuss his latest book, Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe, which will be available for purchase. Maraniss will also graciously sign copies.

The evening will include a silent auction to benefit the Tucson Chapter’s scholarship fund.

Event Schedule

4 p.m. Social hour with hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, and silent auction 5 p.m. Welcome and buffet dinner 5:40 p.m. Program begins 6:45 p.m. Raffle drawing and silent auction announcements 7:05 p.m. “Varsity” singalong 7:10 p.m. Culver’s dessert bar featuring “Badgerlicious” custard 7:30 p.m. Event concludes

About the Speaker

David Maraniss x’71 is a New York Times bestselling author and associate editor at the Washington Post. He is a three-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and won a Pulitzer for National Reporting for his 1992 coverage of then-presidential candidate, Bill Clinton. Maraniss was also part of the Washington Post team that won a Pulitzer for their 2007 coverage of the Virginia Tech shooting. His writing has won several other notable awards, including the George Polk Award, Robert F. Kennedy Book Award, Anthony Lukas Book Prize, and Frankfurt eBook Award. Among his bestselling books are biographies of Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Roberto Clemente, and Vince Lombardi. His latest book, Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe was released this past August. David and his wife Linda, a retired environmentalist, live in Washington, D.C., and their hometown of Madison, WI.

Awards

We are pleased to honor Amy Kennedy DPM’08 with the Badger of the Year Award.

Badger of the Year honorees are selected based on leadership in their professions, service in their communities, and/or contributions to volunteer organizations.

Additional Information

When you register, please inform us of any dietary restrictions you may have or physical accommodations you may require, such as captions, interpreting services, or other needs.

The WAA: Tucson Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.