WAA: Tucson Chapter 2022 Signature Event

Please join fellow Badger alumni and friends for a special “Badgers in the Desert” event on March 14. We will gather outside at Ventana Canyon Golf and Racquet Club’s new outdoor setting, The Reserve. The area is private and provides an extraordinary view of the Catalina Mountains.



The event will start at 4 p.m. with heavy appetizers and a cash bar. At 5:15 p.m. there will be a silent auction (including Badger gear, memorabilia and other useful items). At 5:30 p.m. our keynote speaker and special guest, Craig Culver, founder and board chair of Culver’s, will share “The Culver’s Story” followed by Q & A. At 6:30 p.m. enjoy Culver’s delicious custard, offered at our Culver’s dessert bar.

Please register by Thursday, March 10 at 5 p.m.

The WAA: Tucson Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.