Skip Navigation

Trivia Night and Game Watch at Top Shelf

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m., and trivia will begin at 7:00 p.m. Trivia questions will include UW–Madison facts and traditions! We will also have the opportunity to watch the Wisconsin men’s basketball team take on Illinois at 8:00 p.m. We look forward to having a great time with you!

The WAA: Fond du Lac Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call. 

Wednesday, Feb. 2
WHEN
February 2, 2022
6:30-9 p.m. CST
WHERE
Top Shelf Sports Bar and Grille
90 S. Main Street
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map and Event Details
COST
Free Entrance
HOST(S)
WAA: Fond du Lac Chapter
Top Shelf Sports Bar and Grille
90 S. Main Street
Fond du Lac, WI
Wednesday, Feb. 2
WHEN
February 2, 2022
6:30-9 p.m. CST
WHERE
Top Shelf Sports Bar and Grille
90 S. Main Street
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map and Event Details
COST
Free Entrance
HOST(S)
WAA: Fond du Lac Chapter

Upcoming Events

Jan. 22

Suncoast Chapter Boat Ride

Chapters
Marina Jack
Sarasota, FL

The search for a new UW chancellor is on. Join a virtual listening session for community members and alumni on January 25, 4:30–5:30 p.m CST.