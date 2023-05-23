Skip Navigation

WAA: Triangle Area Badgers Dinner & Presentation

You’re invited to a special Triangle Badgers Founders’ Day celebration on May 23. Featuring a special presentation by WRAL 5 On Your Side Reporter, and UW Alumna, Keely Arthur followed by a Q & A. Join fellow Badger alumni and friends at one of Raleigh’s newest beer gardens.

Cash Bar
Dinner Provided

The WAA: Triangle Area Badgers Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.

May 23, 2023
WHEN
May 23, 2023
6-8:30 p.m.
WHERE
Tap Yard
1610 Automotive Way
Raleigh, NC
View Map and Venue Details
COST
15 advance registration20 at the door
Tap Yard
1610 Automotive Way
Raleigh, NC
