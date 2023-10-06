Spain: Treasures of Northeastern Spain

Discover distinctive, captivating facets of Spain, from Catalonia to Basque Country, on this rewarding, first-class journey through the northeast! In beautiful Barcelona, Catalonia’s jewel along the Mediterranean, admire magnificent architecture by the great Catalán Modernist masters, including Gaudí’s La Sagrada Familía. Enjoy a hands-on Catalán cooking session and a guided walk in the Gothic District and choose to tour an exquisite modernist home or explore the city’s Jewish heritage. In Zaragoza, Aragón’s capital, delight in its splendid baroque cathedral. Head into Navarra, where you’ll savor romantic Olite’s storybook castle and winding medieval lanes. You’ll also stroll along the famous streets of Pamplona, its capital, and relish a tasting of flavorful Navarra wines. In Basque Country, take in stunning San Sebastián on La Concha Bay, acclaimed for its world-class dining scene. Chat with local Basques over dinner and marvel at the shimmering Guggenheim Museum Bilbao. This small-group experience includes enrichment from expert guides and lecturers and an ample meal plan with wine at dinner.

