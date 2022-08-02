2022 Trans-Siberian Railway

Embark upon an unparalleled journey through history on this legendary network of rails. Enjoy modern amenities, comfortable lodging, and exciting excursions as you leisurely traverse two countries by private train during this epic adventure.

During a city tour of Ulan Bator, visit the Choijin Lama Temple before experiencing a performance of traditional Mongolian folk arts. Travel to the Mongolian Alps to wonder at the majestic landscape and otherworldly rock formations. Explore Lake Baikal — the largest freshwater reservoir in the world — during a short boat excursion and swimming opportunity. In Irkutsk, see the Okhlopkov Drama Theatre, the new memorial to Tsar Alexander III, and the market hall, during a panoramic city tour.

While on board the Tsar’s Gold train, partake in a vodka tasting accompanied by traditional Russian snacks and red caviar while traversing the diverse eastern Siberian countryside. At Kazan, see the Tartar mosques and the most famous Russian Orthodox cathedral. Also tour Kazan’s Kremlin and learn about the turbulent history of the relationship between the Tartars, Cossacks, and Russians. And finally, meet a local guide in Moscow and explore Red Square, Stalin’s bunker, and the Empire Tower. Also enjoy an exclusive opening for a private ceremony at Saint Basil’s Cathedral before a special lunch at Zhivago Restaurant.