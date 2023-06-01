Skip Navigation

Trans-Atlantic Cruise

Rare and remote northern ports await you on this once-in-a-lifetime transatlantic crossing aboard the six-star, all-suite Silver Shadow. Cruise across the northern Atlantic Ocean to Dublin, Ireland, featuring port calls at Bar Harbor, Maine; Shelburne, Nova Scotia, Canada; and the picturesque island of Newfoundland, accessible only by small ship. Arrive in County Cork, Ireland, at the port village of Ringaskiddy, continuing up to Dublin. Optional excursions allow you to explore at your own pace. Complement your voyage with the New York pre-program and/or Dublin post-program options. This program is still in development and is subject to change.

June 1-12, 2023
WHEN
June 1-12, 2023
STARTING PRICE

$5,995

TOUR OPERATOR(S)
Gohagan & Company
