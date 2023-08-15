Toronto to Vancouver by Rail

Join this once-in-a-lifetime train trip across Canada—a small-group journey (26 guests maximum) from Toronto across the expanse of five provinces, through the Canadian Rockies to the Pacific Northwest.

Enjoy upgraded Prestige Class premium accommodations onboard VIA Rail’s The Canadian, providing the perfect combination of modern and elegant cabins, private concierge service, delightful meals prepared by onboard chefs, all-inclusive bar service, and observation cars that allow for unobstructed viewing of Canada’s great wilderness.

This is what travel was meant to be. And with time to explore Niagara Falls, Toronto, and Victoria during the optional pre-tour and post-tour, it’s a unique opportunity to get to know the beauty and history of our northern neighbor.