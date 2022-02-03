Think Pink Basketball Game

Join Us For a Different Kind of UW Tradition

The Kohl Center is turning pink for the annual UW women’s basketball Think Pink game in support of breast cancer survivors. Come cheer on the Badgers with the WAA Diversity and Inclusion team!

Reserve up to four free tickets by January 27 for this family-friendly game against Iowa. Enjoy the game from the luxurious Nicholas suite, featuring complimentary food and non-alcoholic drinks, plus a cash bar. Oh, yes — and don’t forget to wear pink!

Suite opens at 5:30 p.m.

Tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association continues to monitor and follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and the CDC. In accordance with recommendations and requirements on the UW–Madison campus, all participants will be required to wear a face covering while indoors and not eating or drinking (regardless of vaccination status), to ensure the safety of all guests and staff. We appreciate your cooperation in this effort!