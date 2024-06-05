The Charm of the Amalfi Coast

Discover the beloved Amalfi Coast and all its splendors on a memorable seven-night journey! From ancient ruins to sun-swept vistas and enchanting towns, you’ll be seduced by this alluring slice of southern Italy. Stay in Sorrento, a beautiful city with a prime location along the Bay of Naples and a medieval center filled with boutiques, cafes, and history. Visit Ravello, Amalfi, and Positano, postcard-perfect towns perched dramatically along the sea, and gaze at the Amalfi Coast during a special cruise. Encounter the buried Roman cities of Herculaneum and Pompeii and walk in the footsteps of ancient Greeks at Paestum’s well-preserved temples. Plus, a visit to Old Naples and its National Archaeological Museum will bring your Italian daydreams to life! Of course, you’ll tuck into sensational dishes and tasty local ingredients along the way, including homemade olive oil and cheese at a family-owned farm. This handcrafted, small-group journey features a first-class hotel and an extensive meal plan. See you in Sorrento!

